Rise And Fall: Arjun Bijlani Faces Backlash For Calling Akriti Negi ‘Mentally Unstable’ & 'Psychotic'

Reality TV personality Akriti Negi, who rose to fame with Roadies 19 and went on to become the winner of MTV Splitsvilla X5, is now seen in the reality show Rise and Fall. Known for her fearless personality and straightforward nature, Akriti has often found herself at the center of conversations - but this time, the remarks made about her have crossed all limits of decency and sensitivity.

In a recent episode, Akriti became the topic of discussion among her co-contestants, where Arbaz, Arjun Bijlani, and Dhanashree Verma were seen passing personal and insensitive comments about her behaviour and mental health (which clearly falls under defamation and character targeting).

During a casual conversation, Arbaz spoke about Akriti and made comments implying that she was behaving abnormally. He was heard saying, "Woh planning kar rahe thi, ki kitne gates hai yaha par kaha se bhag sakti hu, yeh mirror mein isne ek dusri dost bana li hai jo isse hi baat karti hai usse hi reply leti hai yeh woh zone mai ja rahi thi alag. Apne aap se baat kar rahi thi apne aap se reply le rahi thi. Cheetah ko usne apna dost banaya hai."

Following this, Arjun Bijlani took it further and made shocking comments about Akriti, which viewers have called out as deeply disrespectful and insensitive. Referring to her, Arjun said, "Besharam hai woh, sharam hai kya usko. She does psychotic behavior. Yeh psychopana hai. Tum mentally thik ho."

Adding to the situation, Dhanashree Verma also mocked Akriti, saying, "You are weird, you are stupid, that's why you sit alone."

These remarks have raised serious questions about the lack of empathy and the normalization of mocking someone's mental state on national television. Many are calling it a clear case of crossing the line and defamation, as it targets an individual's dignity and mental well-being rather than focusing on the game.

While Akriti Negi continues to maintain her composure and focus amidst the negativity inside the house, such comments have undoubtedly sparked a wider debate about respect, mental health awareness, and responsible behaviour among reality show contestants.