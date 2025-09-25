Rise And Fall Basement Banter Turns Explosive: Anaya Bangar Refuses to Play the Victim Card

MUMBAI, India-September 25, 2025: The tower of Rise and Fall is shaking with scandals, shifting loyalties, and fiery confrontations. At the center of it all is Anaya Bangar, who's making it clear she won't play the "victim card."

Down in the basement, Arbaz Patel seems quite excited about living the struggling life, turning the so-called struggle zone into a gossip adda. But today, the real spice came when Arbaz spilled the beans about Kubbra Sait's off-camera game plan, accusing her of nudging him to target Aarush. When confronted, Kubbra broke down in tears, but Arbaz wasn't having any of it. His blunt one-liner? "Tower mein koi kisi ke liye khada nahi hoga, even if you stand for them."

Pointing straight at Anaya, he recalled: "Arey, kal main upar se iske liye bol raha hoon, toh yeh niche se bol rahi hai mujhe kuch bolna hi nahi hai." Anaya put her foot down, making it clear to Arbaz that she would speak when the time comes - during the elimination. The conversation didn't end there. When Arbaz pushed her to highlight her struggles for sympathy, Anaya cut him off with a strong statement, "Mujhe woh victim card nahi use karna hai." No tears, no drama - just unapologetic clarity.

Meanwhile, the house is split in its weekly battle: Arbaz Patel, Bali, Aahana, Anaya, Aarush, and Akriti and Arjun Bijlani are grinding it out as Workers, while Dhanashree Verma, Aaditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Kiku Sharda, Nayandeep Rakshit, and Kubbra Sait enjoy their reign as Rulers. But with trust cracking and alliances breaking faster than ever, this masala reality show promises twists that no one sees coming. Catch the chaos, the gossip, and the ultimate game of power on Rise and Fall streaming daily at 12 PM on Amazon MX Player and airing at 10:30 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.