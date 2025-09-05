Rise And Fall Full Contestants Name With Photo: Arjun Bijlani To Dhanashree; CONFIRMED List Before Premiere

Rise & Fall Confirmed Contestants List: Fans of reality TV can finally rejoice - Rise And Fall is officially arriving in India. The global hit show, known for its gripping mix of mind games, alliances, and betrayals, is now set to entertain Indian audiences.

The makers have confirmed that the grand premiere of Rise And Fall will be held on September 6, just a few hours from now. With its Indian adaptation, viewers can expect the same thrilling format that has won fans worldwide, but with a fresh local twist.

RISE AND FALL (INDIA) GRAND PREMIERE DETAILS: PREMIERE TIME, PLOT, AND OTHER DEETS

Rise And Fall (India) is set to premiere on September 6, at 12 PM on Amazon MX Player and also on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM daily. The reality show, already a global sensation, is finally making its way to Indian screens. Adding excitement to the show, Shark Tank India fame Ashnoor Kaur takes on the role of host, bringing his signature wit and style to this high-stakes game filled with twists.

Rise And Fall is not just another reality show - it is a bold experiment in power, privilege, and survival. Celebrities from different walks of life are thrown into a world where nothing stays constant, and every decision can flip the game. The Indian adaptation reportedly features a total of 16 contestants.

The format of the show highlights the sharp inequalities that exist in society. Contestants are divided into two groups: the Rulers, who enjoy a life of luxury in the grand Penthouse, and the Workers, who struggle with the bare minimum in the Basement. But unlike real life, this divide is never fixed. A single twist can bring the powerful down and lift the powerless up, making the competition both unpredictable and thrilling.

Viewers are eagerly waiting to see which well-known celebrities will join the show. With excitement at its peak, fans can't wait to find out who the contestants are and whether they will manage to outsmart their rivals or not.

Curious about which celebrities are a part of Rise & Fall? Don't worry! we've compiled the full list of confirmed contestants for you right here.

RISE AND FALL (INDIA) CONFIRMED CONTESTANTS' LIST WITH PHOTOS

Arjun Bijlani

Kubbra Sait

Kiku Sharda

Aahana Kumra

Aditya Narayan

Dhanashree Verma

Nayandeep Rakshit

Aarush Bhola

Arbaz Patel

Pawan Singh

Akriti Negi

Sangeeta Phogat

Are you happy with the makers' choice of contestants? Share your views in the comments section below.