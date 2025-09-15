Rise And Fall: Will Dhanashree Verma MARRY Again After Divorce With Yuzvendra? She Says 'Female Salman...'

Rise And Fall Update: Ladies and gentlemen, tighten up your seat belts as Amazon MX Player is all set to take you on a roller coaster ride with the spicier edition of Rise And Fall. The show has been making waves since its inception, grabbing several eyeballs.

In the Rise and Fall tower, no conversation stays casual for long. When Nayandeep Rakshit playfully hinted at a 'Raj' making an entry in her life, Dhanashree Verma wasted no time in giving a fiery comeback.

"Nahi yaar, nahi chahiye mujhe. I will be the female Salman of this industry," she declared, loud and clear. The sass wasn't just in the words, but in the weight behind them, a sharp, subtle reminder that she doesn't need a 'hero' to define her story.

By calling herself the 'female Salman,' Dhanashree may have dropped the biggest hint yet that she's in no rush to tie the knot again and might just embrace a lifelong bachelor status like Bollywood's most famous single. Her fiery statement has set off speculations- was it just a cheeky one-liner, or a bold declaration about how she sees her future?

