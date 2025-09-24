Rise And Fall: Dhanashree Verma: Sidekick Of Arbaz Patel Or Biggest Cheat Of Season? Fans Slam Her Ruthlessly

The latest episode of the high-stakes reality show has stirred a storm on social media, and at the center of it all is Dhanashree Verma. Fans haven't minced words, branding her as the "sidekick of Arbaz Patel" and accusing her of being a full-blown "cheater" after the dramatic fall of Arbaz's so-called ultimate ruler aura.

As tensions escalated, Dhanashree, alongside Aditya Narayan, seemed to bear the brunt of Arbaz's diminishing power. Yet, despite the obvious need to step out of his shadow, many viewers believe she will cling to him, playing the loyal ally while simultaneously maneuvering among the other contestants.

The fan reactions have been scathing. "Power is everything in this game," one viewer wrote, criticizing her perceived opportunism. Another added, "She's sneaky, cunning, and yet always hiding in Arbaz's shadow. "

The backlash has gone even further. Social media users have not hesitated to call her the "dumbest contestant" and label her the "biggest dogli" (two-faced) of the season. Many argue that her presence has become toxic for the show, and some fans have even suggested she went for sympathy and image cleaning but instead made new haters and came

For many viewers, Dhanashree Verma has transformed from a contestant into a lightning rod for controversy-someone who is loyal when convenient, opportunistic when necessary, and cunning enough to keep audiences polarized. In a season already full of drama, she's become the contestant everyone loves to hate.