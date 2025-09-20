Rise And Fall Elimination Week 2: Aahana, Bali, Or Akriti - Who Will Get Evicted From Basement? Filmibeat Poll

Rise And Fall Elimination Week 2: The reality show Rise And Fall has quickly made its mark with a grand launch that featured a dazzling lineup of contestants and Ashneer Grover as the host. From the very beginning, the show introduced viewers to a brand-new format that pits contestants against each other as Rulers and Workers, ensuring a season filled with unexpected drama.

Popular names like Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Arbaz Patel, Pawan Singh, Aarush Bhola, Kubbra Sait, and Aditya Narayan are seen as contestants in Rise And Fall, raising excitement levels among fans even before the premiere. Their entry promised a mix of talent, strategy, and high-voltage entertainment.

The second week did not disappoint. Heated arguments, power struggles, and intense debates kept the atmosphere charged, with contestants battling through tough daily challenges. The fiery confrontations between the Rulers and Workers grabbed audience attention and created buzz across social media.

Rise And Fall has already positioned itself as one of the most talked-about reality shows of the year. Viewers are now eagerly waiting for the upcoming Powerplay Weekend episodes, which are expected to bring even more twists, emotions, and drama.

RISE AND FALL WEEK 2 NOMINATED CONTESTANTS THIS WEEK

Rise And Fall introduced viewers to its unique format, where contestants are divided into two teams - Rulers and Workers. After Sangeeta Phogat and Noorin Sha's exits last week, this week's nominations task turned out to be an interesting affair, with the majority of the workers targeting Arjun and Aahana.

As a result, four members from the Workers' group -Arjun, Aahana, Bali, and Akriti - are now in danger of elimination. With tensions rising and stakes getting higher, fans are eagerly waiting to see who manages to survive the upcoming eviction and how the dynamics between Workers and Rulers will shift.

RISE AND FALL WEEK 2: WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED THIS TIME?

The second eviction of Rise And Fall is already creating buzz among fans. Looking at performance, audience support, and overall presence in the house, Arjun Bijlani appears to be in a stronger position this week. His gameplay so far suggests he is likely to remain safe from elimination.

According to a Twitter poll conducted by Filmibeat, Akriti Negi is in the second spot in voting and is likely to safe due to her individual game.

That leaves Aahana Kumra and Bali in the bottom two. Out of the two, Aahana seems to be at a greater risk of eviction, as Rulers are likely to vote her out. However, it is just a prediction, and it'll be interesting to see what the outcome will be this time.

