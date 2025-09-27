Rise And Fall Elimination Week 3: Aahana, Bali, Or Anaya - Who Will Get Evicted From Basement This Week?

Rise And Fall Elimination Week 3: The buzz around reality TV has reached new heights with Rise And Fall, a show that has already become the talk of the town. Hosted by Ashneer Grover, emotions, and unpredictable twists, it has set itself apart from regular formats.

One of the biggest attractions of Rise And Fall is its interesting concept that divides participants into Rulers and Workers. The heated exchanges between both groups have created major moments on television as well as trending discussions across social media.

Some of the most popular faces in the entertainment industry - Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Arbaz Patel, Pawan Singh, Aarush Bhola, Kubbra Sait, and Aditya Narayan among others - entered the competition, raising expectations for a season full of drama and excitement.

By the time the third week rolled in, the show had already delivered intense drama. Now, all eyes are on this week's much-awaited Powerplay Weekend episodes, where bigger twists and more emotional battles are expected.

RISE AND FALL WEEK 3 NOMINATED CONTESTANTS THIS WEEK

Rise And Fall continues to keep audiences hooked with its fresh format, where participants are split into two rival groups - Rulers and Workers. The clash between these teams has only intensified with every episode, creating non-stop drama and suspense.

So far, Sangeeta Phogat, Noorin Sha, and Pawan Singh have bid adieu to the competition. This week, the spotlight shifted to the nominations task, and the Workers made their choices clear. By the end of the task, five contestants from the Workers' side - Arjun, Aahana, Bali, Akriti, and Anaya - found themselves in the danger zone.

With eviction looming, viewers are now curious to know who will be eliminated this week.

RISE AND FALL WEEK 3: WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED THIS TIME?

The excitement around Rise And Fall is building as the third-week eviction draws closer. Viewers are actively discussing possible outcomes, and early trends hint at some interesting results. When it comes to performance, fan support, and overall visibility, Arjun Bijlani appears to be in a strong position. His gameplay has stood out so far, making him one of the safer contestants this week.

As per online buzz, Akriti Negi is also in a favorable spot. She is expected to get the second-highest votes, with many fans appreciating her individual strategies.

That leaves Aahana Kumra, Anaya Bangar, and Bali at the bottom of the list. Among the three, Aahana and Anaya seems more vulnerable to elimination.

Still, the final decision rests on the upcoming episode, and reality shows are known for their unpredictability.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Rise And Fall!