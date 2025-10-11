Rise And Fall Elimination Week 5: Kiku, Akriti, Bali Or Aditya - Who Will Get Evicted From Basement This Week?

Rise And Fall Elimination Week 5: Ashneer Grover's Rise And Fall has taken the reality TV space by storm, captivating audiences with its powerful mix of emotions, mind games, and nonstop drama. What makes Rise And Fall stand out is its bold "Rulers vs Workers" format - a setup that pits two groups against each other in a fierce battle for dominance.

Rise And Fall Contestants face unpredictable challenges, leading to intense arguments, shifting alliances, and viral moments that take over social media every week. The constant tug-of-war between the two sides has made the show one of the hottest trending topics online.

Adding to the thrill is a stellar lineup of participants. Well-known names such as Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Arbaz Patel, Pawan Singh, Aarush Bhola, Kubbra Sait, and Aditya Narayan bring star power, competitive spirit, and unfiltered emotions to the screen. Their personalities and rivalries ensure that every episode is packed with entertainment and tension.

RISE AND FALL WEEK 5 NOMINATED CONTESTANTS THIS WEEK

Rise And Fall continues to keep viewers on edge with its thrilling Rulers vs Workers setup, where participants battle it out from two opposing camps. In recent episodes, the competition has intensified with several shocking eliminations as the show is moving towards its finale.

This week's spotlight was on the nominations task, where the Workers and Rulers made their strategic choices, landing Bali, Akriti Negi, Kiku Sharda, and Aaditya Narayan in the danger zone. With the threat of eviction hanging over them, emotions are running high inside the house.

As the countdown to elimination begins, fans can't stop speculating about who will face the exit next. The tension, alliances, and mind games promise another high-voltage episode packed with drama, suspense, and unexpected twists that will decide the fate of the contestants in Rise And Fall.

RISE AND FALL WEEK 5: WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED THIS TIME?

The excitement around Rise And Fall is at an all-time high as the much-awaited fifth-week eviction draws near. Viewers are abuzz with predictions, heated discussions, and online polls trying to guess who will be the next to leave the competition. As the tension builds, early voting trends and fan reactions are hinting at who might stay and who could be in danger.

Going by audience support, screen presence, and task performance, Aaditya Narayan and Kiku Sharda currently appear to have a strong hold this week, securing solid fan backing. Meanwhile, Akriti Negi and Bali seem to be trailing behind in popularity, putting their continuation in the show at risk.

But with a show as unpredictable as Rise And Fall, anything can happen. Reality TV is known for its shocking twists, and the final elimination will only be revealed in the upcoming episode, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.