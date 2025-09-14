Rise And Fall Elimination Today: Who Got Eliminated In Powerplay Weekend? Aarush, Noorin, Akriti Or...

Rise and Fall elimination today: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as Amazon MX Player is all set to take you on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, emotions, excitement and oodles of entertainment. The new show Rise and Fall has already created ripples on social media, garnering a solid response from the audience.

WHAT HAPPENED IN RISE AND FALL POWERPLAY WEEKEND EPISODE? WHERE TO WATCH REPEAT TELECAST

The numbers speak for itself as Rise And Fall has emerged as one of the most-viewed OTT shows across streaming platforms, earning better viewership than Wednesday season 2 and The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show season 3.

The first Powerplay Weekend of Rise and Fall turned out to be an exciting affair as The Tower was set into a stage, where the contestants showcased their funnier side. Kiku Sharda stole all the limelight as he channeled his inner Pawan Singh for the show. From mimicking him to taking a fun dig at the contestants, the Kapil Sharma Show star wooed everyone with his comic timing.

In case you're unable to watch Rise and Fall episode 9 on Amazon MX Player, you can watch the repeat telecast on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30pm.

PAWAN SINGH PERFORMS IN RISE AND FALL AFTER KIKU SHARDA MIMICKS HIM

Guess what? Pawan Singh set the stage on fire when he performed in front of Ashneer Grover. He showcased his talent by singing his hit number Aara Baliya Chhapra. All the contestants joined the Bhojpuri star on stage, dancing with him on Aai Nai. They grooved together on the peppy track from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2.

The Powerplay Weekend was just not only about dance and fun. It introduced a new concept where the Rulers decided the future of the Workers.

Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Bali, and Akriti Negi are part of the Workers gang. Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh have the power in hand as they are the Rulers.

WHO GOT ELIMINATED FROM RISE AND FALL POWERPLAY WEEKEND?

Four contestants were nominated for Rise and Fall eviction in the first week.Aarush Bhola, Sangeeta Phogat, Akriti Negi and Noorin Sha were in the danger zone. Wondering who got evicted from Rise And Fall in the new episode?

Noorin Shah bid adieu to the show as the Rulers decided to vote her out from the villa, bringing an end to her journey.