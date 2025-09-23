Rise And Fall | Elvish Yadav Supports Friend Akriti Negi: Woh Jeetna Deserve Karti Hai…

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has come forward to support his close friend and Rise and Fall contestant Akriti Negi. Known for her bold and straightforward personality, Akriti has been making headlines inside the reality show with her unapologetic attitude and strong stand on issues. Her journey has already earned her a growing fan base, and now with Elvish's backing, her popularity seems to be rising even higher.

In recent weeks, several well-known names from the cricketing world, including Ishan Kishan, Akash Deep, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, have shown their support for Akriti on social media. This wave of encouragement reflects how her fearless nature and gameplay are resonating not just with the audience but also with public figures. Adding to that list, Elvish Yadav recently posted a story extending his support for Akriti, making her fans all the more excited.

In his story, Elvish said, "Hello guys, mai Rise and Fall dekh raha tha aur wahan meri ek bahut acchi dost hai, Akriti. Mai chahta hu ki woh jeete, usko vote karo. Woh bahut accha khel rahi hai, apna stand le rahi hai, aur mere hisaab se woh jeetna bhi deserve karti hai."

Elvish's words not only highlight his friendship with Akriti but also underline her determination inside the show. His call for votes is expected to boost her chances as the competition gets tougher week by week.

With constant love pouring in from fans, celebrities, and now Elvish Yadav himself, Akriti Negi is undoubtedly emerging as one of the strongest contenders in Rise and Fall.