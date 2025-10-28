Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Rise And Fall Fame Anaya Bangar Reveals Her Plan To Make A Comeback In Cricket: Not As Aryan, But As Anaya 

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Rise And Fall Fame Anaya Bangar Reveals Her Plan

Anaya Bangar, who recently gained attention for her inspiring presence on the reality show Rise and Fall, has opened up about her plans to make a powerful return to cricket - but this time, not as Aryan, but as Anaya. Known for her bold choices and fearless authenticity, Anaya has become a voice for the LGBTQ+ community and an inspiring example of strength and self-acceptance.

Before stepping into the entertainment space, Anaya was a cricketer, and her love for the sport never faded. After her remarkable transformation and successful surgery, she's now ready to reclaim her place on the cricket field, this time embracing her true identity.

Opening up about this emotional new chapter in her life, Anaya shared,
"Rise and fall mai apke pyaar and support ke liye thankyou so much mere surgery ko 3 mahine ho chuke hai and mai fully recovered hu so maine ek decision liya hai ki mai ab cricket field pe wapas utarungi not as Aryan but as Anaya this time. Stay tuned kyuki yeh journey ab wapas shuru hone wali hai."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anaya Bangar (@anayabangar)

Her words reflect not just a comeback in sports but also a comeback in life - a story of resilience, courage, and transformation. Fans who admired her strength and authenticity on Rise and Fall are already showering her with love and excitement for this new phase.

Anaya's decision to step back into the game symbolizes far more than a sporting return. It represents empowerment and acceptance - for herself and for everyone who has struggled to embrace their true identity. With her determination and grace, Anaya Bangar is all set to inspire many once again, proving that transformation is not about changing who you are but becoming who you were meant to be.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: rise and fall
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X