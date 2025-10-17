Rise And Fall Finale: Akriti Negi Leaves A Lasting Impression Despite Unfair Eviction From The Show

Rise And Fall Finale: The last episode of Rise and Fall has left fans both shocked and emotional after the unexpected eviction of Akriti Negi one of the most consistent and loved contestants of the season. The moment became even more intense when actor Arjun Bijlani was later declared the winner, leading to mixed reactions across social media.

Viewers expressed their disappointment and confusion, especially since Akriti's eviction was announced while public voting was still active. Many fans who had been supporting her throughout the week shared that they continued voting, unaware that the results had already been decided. This led to a flood of online discussions questioning how the process unfolded.

"Akriti was performing so well she didn't deserve to go at this stage," wrote one user on X. Another fan added, "She had the audience's love and strong votes. Her eviction felt premature and confusing."

Akriti, known for her composed presence, strong performances, and positive attitude, had earned immense respect among viewers for staying true to herself throughout the journey. Her elimination has now sparked emotional posts, video tributes, and hashtags like #JusticeForAkritiNegi, #UnfairEviction, and #AkritiDeservedBetter, with fans celebrating her as "the real heart-winner of Rise and Fall."

While Arjun Bijlani's win was appreciated by many, a section of fans couldn't help but express that the finale lacked the excitement they had expected with Akriti's presence. Several viewers commented that her journey was inspiring and she exited with grace, leaving behind a strong impression.

As discussions continue online, it's clear that Akriti's journey has deeply connected with audiences. Her elimination has become one of the most talked-about moments of the season reminding everyone that sometimes, even without the trophy, a contestant can still emerge as the people's true favourite.