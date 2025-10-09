Rise And Fall First Finalist Name: THIS Contestant Wins Ticket To Finale; Aaditya’s Move Leaves Others SHOCKED

Rise And Fall First Finalist: With the finale inching closer, the pressure in the Tower of Rise And Fall is now more than ever. Every alliance is shifting by the minute, every bond is being tested, and every move could decide who makes it to the endgame.

RISE AND FALL TODAY (OCTOBER 9) EPISODE WRITTEN UPDATE: TICKET TO FINALE TASK DEETS

Today's (October 9) episode of Rise And Fall began with high-stakes drama as the Rulers were asked to remove the weakest among them from the Ultimate Ruler contendership and the race for the Ticket to Finale. In a tough call, Manisha Rani was the first to be voted out, followed by Dhanashree Verma, and then Arjun Bijlani, leaving Arbaz Patel and Bali as the final two contenders.

For the task, Arbaz chose Akriti and Nayandeep , while Bali relied on Aarush and Aaditya. The challenge is intense, demanding precision, focus, and teamwork. Akriti and Nayandeep start strong, working seamlessly with Arbaz's guidance. On the other hand, Aaditya plays fast but stalls at a crucial moment, refusing to press the buzzer despite Bali's repeated requests.

"Aaditya, buzzer daba do yaar!" Bali urges in frustration. "Mujhe nominate karne se pehle sochna chahiye tha ye," Aaditya shoots back. Bali, visibly angry, says, "Toh aap bhi toh karte ho fall ke liye! Har baar mujhe nominate karna kya wo game nahi hoti?"

Aditya defends himself, "Maine kabhi tujhe nominate nahi kiya." But Bali loses his patience, snapping, "Nahi khelna yaar, dramebaazi. Jhoota insaan ek number ka, shakal par mukhota laga hai, duniya dekho kaisa insaan hai." Aaditya, unfazed, ended with, "Jaisi karni waisi bharni."

ARBAZ PATEL WINS TICKET TO FINALE, BECOMES FIRST FINALIST

Despite Bali's pleas, Aaditya delayed pressing the buzzer, giving Akriti and Nayandeep the edge they needed. Their teamwork paid off as they completed the task first, securing Arbaz's win.

As Arbaz Patel was declared the first finalist of Rise And Fall , emotions ran high. Overwhelmed by the moment, he broke down as the Tower erupted in applause, Akriti and Nayandeep's efforts drawing praise from everyone.

With the finale fast approaching, the Tower now stands divided. One finalist has risen, but for the rest, the stakes have never been higher. Who will rise next, and who will fall trying?

In the game of Rise And Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Aarush Bhola, Aditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Akriti Negi and Nayandeep Rakshiit hustling as Workers, while Manisha Rani, Arjun Bijlani, Bali, Dhanashree Verma and Arbaz Patel, hold the throne as Rulers. Watch daily new episodes of Rise And Fall for free, on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.