Rise And Fall First Powerplay Weekend Episode: Ashneer Grover Blasts Arbaz Patel, Drops A Stern Final Warning!

The first Powerplay weekend of Rise and Fall came with fireworks of its own, as Ashneer Grover took Arbaz head-on over his ugly spat with Aarush. What unfolded was a no-nonsense reality check and a final warning.

Ashneer cut straight to the point, reminding Arbaz that a simple apology was enough to end things, "Teen shabd bole the teko bolne ko, I am sorry, khatam karne ke liye ye bahut hote hai. Jo ukhadna hai ukhad lo, chal ukhad lenge tereko." But instead of peace, Arbaz's aggression had crossed the line, and Ashneer wasn't about to let it slide. His words turned sharper as he mocked Arbaz's inflated ego, "Kya samajh raha hai tu apni height ko. Bhai ye Aarush kitne height ka hai, 16 foot ka hai ye. Jitna zameen ke upar hai na, utna zameen ke neeche hai. Tereko sirf upar vaala dikhra hai." The message was clear that attitude without substance won't survive in this game.

Finally came the chilling ultimatum, when Ashneer said, "Bhaisaab tu game sahi khel raha hai, bas mai terese ek vinti karra hun, ise akhri chetavani samajh le. Ye jo physical hua na, mai weekend pe nahi aunga, mai week day pe aake tereko gale se pakad ke bahar nikal ke jaunga."

From strategy to survival, this Powerplay weekend of Rise and Fall made one thing crystal clear that Ashneer isn't here to sugarcoat, and Arbaz's every move from now will be under the sharpest watch. The real game has just begun.

