Rise And Fall First Runner-Up Name, Photo: Who Will Become Top 2 Finalists? Announcement In Finale Today

Rise And Fall First Runner-Up Name: The much-loved reality show Rise And Fall is all set to wrap up its thrilling season with a grand finale today (October 17). Viewers are eagerly waiting to see who among the top six finalists will lift the coveted trophy and be crowned the ultimate winner.

RISE AND FALL FINALE: WHO ARE THE TOP 6 FINALISTS?

The grand finale of Rise And Fall is finally here, and excitement has reached its peak as the show prepares to crown its winner. After an eventful journey filled with intense challenges, emotional moments, and dramatic rivalries, the top six contestants are ready to battle it out for the ultimate title.

Competing for the coveted trophy are Arjun Bijlani, Arbaz Patel, Aarush Bhola, Dhanashree Verma, Akriti Negi, and Nayandeep - each bringing their unique strength and personality to the competition.

The much-awaited finale episode, streaming today (October 17) at 12 PM on Amazon MX Player, promises the last episode full of suspense, celebration, and powerful performances.

RISE AND FALL FIRST RUNNER-UP NAME: WHO ARE THE TOP 2 FINALISTS?

Speculation is running wild on social media, with many fans predicting that either Arjun Bijalni or Aarush Bhola might take home the trophy. However, the makers have kept the suspense alive, and the official winner will only be announced during today's big episode. Viewers are also eager to see which two contestants make it to the final face-off.

Stay tuned for the latest updates and winner announcement!