Rise And Fall First Wildcard Contestant Name: Manisha Rani CONFIRMED To Enter; Gets THIS Special Power - PROMO

Rise And Fall First Wildcard Contestant Name: Rise And Fall is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about reality shows this season. Hosted by Ashneer Grover, the show has captured audiences with its mix of emotions, strategy, and unexpected twists, setting it apart from regular reality formats.

The unique concept of Rise And Fall divides contestants into Rulers and Workers, creating intense rivalries and high-stakes drama. The interactions and clashes between these groups have produced some of the most memorable moments on television, while trending discussions on social media keep fans engaged.

Rise And Fall features a star-studded lineup of popular personalities, including Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Arbaz Patel, Pawan Singh, Aarush Bhola, Kubbra Sait, and Aditya Narayan, among others. With such a dynamic mix of contestants, viewers are treated to nonstop entertainment, unpredictable twists, and emotional confrontations.

By the third week, Rise And Fall had already delivered major drama and shocking moments. In Sunday's episode (September 28), the show witnessed double eliminations, with Rulers voting out both Anaya Bangar and Aahana Kumra.

RISE AND FALL FIRST WILDCARD ENTRY: MANISHA RANI ENTERS COMPETITION

As Rise And Fall is already halfway through with just three weeks remaining out of six, the makers are set to introduce the first wildcard entry. Speculation was rife that popular entertainer Manisha Rani could make an appearance on the reality show, possibly as a wild card contestant.

With her energetic personality and a huge fan base, Manisha has won hearts ever since her time on Bigg Boss. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if she's ready to embrace a new challenge and shake up the competition once again. Well, the reports have turned out to be true as the makers have confirmed that she's indeed entering Rise And Fall as a wildcard contestant in the pre-cap video.

MANISHA RANI'S BIG DECISION TO ENTER RISE AND FALL COMPETITION

In the promo, Manisha is asked to make a big decision to confirm her place as a wildcard contestant in the competition. She'll be asked to decide a name from the Workers' team for rise and a Ruler name for direct fall. You can watch the promo here:

Her entry will be aired in tomorrow's (September 29) episode and fans are already going crazy.

Keep watching this space for more updates!