Rise And Fall (India) Episode 2 Release Time Today: Here’s When & Where To Watch New Episode Online & On TV

Rise And Fall (India) Episode 2 Release Time Today: Reality TV fans can finally rejoice as Rise And Fall finally made its debut in India yesterday (September 6) with its premiere episode! The much-awaited show is streaming exclusively on Amazon MX Player, bringing the globally popular format to Indian audiences with an exciting local twist.

With the second episode just a few hours away, fans are eagerly waiting to see how the game will begin in Rise And Fall. The buzz around the show is growing, and viewers are ready to dive into the high-stakes competition filled with unexpected challenges and intense moments.

If you're wondering how and where to catch the second episode online, you've come to the right place! Get ready to experience the thrill as Rise And Fall India new episode premieres, promising edge-of-your-seat entertainment right from the start.

RISE AND FALL (INDIA) THEME, HOST & CONTESTANTS LIST

Get ready for a new kind of reality show in India! Rise And Fall is all set to shake things up by blending power struggles, privilege, and survival in a thrilling format. This Indian adaptation will feature 15 celebrity contestants, each entering a game where nothing is guaranteed and every decision can change their journey.

Adding to the excitement, Ashneer Grover, the popular face from Shark Tank India, will host the show, bringing his bold personality to the game.

The show's format reflects the inequalities seen in society. Contestants are divided into two worlds-Rulers, who live in luxury in a fancy Penthouse, and Workers, who face hardships and limited resources in the Basement. But what makes the game truly unpredictable is its constant twists-one moment someone powerful can lose their position, while another underdog can rise to the top. This keeps the competition full of suspense and drama.

The contestant lineup includes well-known names like Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Pawan Singh, Aarush Bhola, and Arbaz Patel, among others. With such a wide range of personalities, viewers can expect intense rivalries, emotional moments, and surprising alliances throughout the season.

RISE AND FALL (INDIA) EPISODE 2 RELEASE TIME: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

Rise And Fall India is finally here, ready to entertain reality show fans across the country. Episode 2 will stream for free on Amazon MX Player today (September 7), starting at 12 PM daily.

For those who prefer watching on TV, the show will air every day on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.

Get ready for power struggles, surprises, and intense competition as the game begins. Stay connected for the latest updates and all the drama from Rise And Fall India!