Rise And Fall Ultimate Ruler Name Week 2: Who Will Win Pipeline Task - Arjun Bijlani, Arbaz Patel, Or Aditya?

Rise And Fall Ultimate Ruler Week 2: Rise And Fall kicked off on a high note last week, thanks to a star-studded launch hosted by Ashneer Grover. The show's fresh concept and impressive lineup - including Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Arbaz Patel, Pawan Singh, Aarush Bhola, Kubbra Sait, and Aditya Narayan-instantly grabbed the audience's attention.

Throughout the opening week, Rise And Fall kept viewers hooked with intense face-offs, heartfelt conversations, and unexpected twists. The competition between the Rulers and Workers, along with the daily challenges, added drama and excitement. With its gripping format and fast-paced storytelling, the show has quickly become one of the most popular and discussed reality series.

RISE AND FALL WEEK 1 ELIMINATION AND WEEK 2 ULTIMATE RULER TASK

The first Powerplay Weekend hosted by Ashneer Grover turned out to be an interesting watch as Ashneer interacted with the contestants and gave feedback. He also warned Arbaz Patel to not get physical again with any co-contestant or else he'll be thrown out of the show. While Arjun Bijlani became the first worker of the season to become a ruler, Rise And Fall witnessed two surprising exits.

In Week 1, Noorin Sha became the first contestant to get eliminated on the basis of less votes. On the other hand, Sangeeta Phogat had to leave the show due to the shocking demise of her father-in-law. In today's (September 15) episode of Rise And Fall, this week's Ultimate Ruler task.

Last week's winner, Nayandeep, was given a special advantage - he could directly choose one contender for this week's title race. He immediately picked Arjun, setting off a chain reaction. The remaining rulers then had to decide who they wanted to eliminate.

Arjun chose Pawan, Pawan passed the nomination to Aahana, Aahana pointed at Dhanashree, and Dhanashree, in a surprising move, picked Nayandeep. This process left Arjun, Arbaz, and Aditya as the final contenders competing for the crown.

The next challenge, called the Pipeline Task, tested their teamwork and strategy. Each contender selected workers to represent them in the competition. Arjun chose Aarush and Akriti, Aditya went with Bali and Kubbra, and Arbaz teamed up with Kiku and Anaya. The task required sharp coordination, speed, and accuracy, as teams raced to connect pipeline pieces in the correct colour sequence to win the challenge.

RISE AND FALL ULTIMATE WINNER WEEK 2: WHO WILL WIN PIPELINE TASK?

While Arjun, Arbaz, and Adtiya performed the task in today's episode, the name of the winner and ultimate ruler of Week 2 will be announced in tomorrow's (September 15) episode. Now, it'll be interesting to see who among the three contenders will finally become the Ultimate Ruler.

Who do you think deserves to become the Ultimate Ruler of Rise And Fall in Week 2? Tell us in the comment section.