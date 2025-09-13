Rise And Fall: Is Pawan Singh Done already? Bhojpuri Superstar Hints At Possible Exit

Rise And Fall Update: The atmosphere inside the Rise and Fall tower keeps changing every day as contestants struggle to either climb to the top or hold on to their place. Some are fighting hard to move from the basement to higher floors, while others are doing everything they can to avoid being pushed down. This constant battle for power and survival is what keeps the show intense and full of drama.

Amidst this chaos, one contestant, Pawan Singh, showed a rare vulnerable side. During an emotional moment, he opened up and said, "Mujhe azaad karo yaha se, ho gaya. Dikhave ke chakkar mein log kya kya kar raha hai." His words shocked the other contestants and left viewers wondering what this really meant. Was he simply overwhelmed by the pressure of the competition? Or was it a sign that his loyalties and emotions were being pulled in a different direction?

Fans are now speculating whether Pawan's confession is a sign of weakness or a clever strategy. With alliances shifting and new tensions rising every day, his statement adds another layer of uncertainty and excitement to the game. It also gives audiences a glimpse into the personal struggles contestants face while trying to stay on top.

This week, the tower's residents are divided into two teams - Workers and Rulers. Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha are working hard as Workers, while Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh fight to maintain their position as Rulers.

Viewers can catch all the action, twists, and emotional moments by watching Rise and Fall daily for free on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM. With power struggles, shifting friendships, and unexpected confessions, this season promises to be one of the most gripping yet!