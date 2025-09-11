Rise And Fall: Kubbra Sait Breaks Down Over Upma: ‘Look What Made Me Cry’

After leaving a lasting mark with her performances and unconventional choices, actress Kubbra Sait has now embarked on a new journey, making her debut on a television reality show. The actress has signed up for a reality television show, Rise and Fall, hosted by Asheent Grover. As seen in the show, it challenges contestants with extreme situations that reflect real-world disparities of wealth and power, pushing them to adapt in ways they never imagined.

Kubbra took to Instagram to share a candid reel, offering fans a peek into the challenges in her life before and after Rise and Fall. The clip drew a sharp contrast between her life before and after the show, where she enjoyed an array of global cuisines, and her present reality of surviving on simple, limited meals. Among them, one dish in particular, upma, struck an emotional chord with her.

In the reel, Kubbra is seen admitting, "It's such a dumb thing to cry about, but I actually hate it." She revealed that she has disliked eating upma since childhood, yet now finds herself forced to have it regularly. Referring to the dish as "concrete," she shared the clip with the caption: "Look what made me CRY. UPMA. #RiseAndFall".

Kubbra Sait has established herself as a versatile performer over the years. She has worked in films like Sultan, Ready, and City of Life, but it was her portrayal of Kukoo in Netflix's Sacred Games that earned her widespread acclaim and recognition. More recently, she appeared opposite Ajay Devgn in Son of Sardaar 2. On the OTT front, she is all set to return as Sana in the much-anticipated second season of The Trial.

