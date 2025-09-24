Rise & Fall: Kubbra Sait Joins Penthouse As New Ruler: “Thrilled Yet Under Pressure in This High-Stakes Game"

Kubbra Sait boomed the reality TV Space with Rise and Fall. The actress is proving her mettle with the way she is leading the game. Recently, she has risen to the position of a ruler on the reality show. This power came with the Golden Briefcase task, where the workers had to convince the existing rulers of their value. If the rulers succeed, they could exchange a portion of the prize pool for a chance to join the rulers.

During the final round of negotiations, the rulers were split between Kubbra Sait and Aarush Bhola. Kiku Sharda and Nayandeep Rakshit threw their weight behind Aarush, arguing that he deserved a fair chance to showcase his abilities, while Dhanashree Verma and Arbaz Patel backed Kubbra, emphasizing the importance of bringing another female ruler into the penthouse. The tie-breaking vote came from Aaditya Narayan, who sided with Dhanashree and Arbaz, ultimately securing Kubbra's entry into the penthouse as the new ruler. Reflecting on her promotion, Kubbra admitted that while the achievement was thrilling, stepping into such a competitive environment came with immense pressure, saying that the excitement of becoming a ruler was equally matched by the stress it carried.

Beyond the reality show, Kubbra continues to build a versatile portfolio. She was recently seen opposite Ajay Devgn in Son of Sardaar 2 and is gearing up to return as Sana in the much-anticipated second season of The Trial.

Having earlier appeared in films like Sultan and Ready, her breakout performance as Kukoo in Netflix's Sacred Games cemented her as one of the most distinctive voices in the industry.