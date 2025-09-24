Rise And Fall Latest Episode: Kiku Sharda Breaks Down After Heated Clash With Aditya Narayan

The latest episode of Rise and Fall brought another twist as the Ultimate Ruler made a crucial decision, nominating Anaya Bangar for the Ultimate Fall. While the Workers and Rulers absorbed the shock of this nomination, the tower quickly became a battleground of words and emotions.

The tension escalated when Arbaaz Patel attempted to gaslight the situation, with Aditya Narayan soon stepping in. A heated argument unfolded between Aditya and Kiku Sharda, starting when Aditya confronted him: "Aap kya mujhe ye pagal wagal bolte rehte ho, aap har baar red room mein mujhe target karte rehte ho." Kiku replied that he found it funny, but Aditya shot back that it was offensive.

From there, the spat only intensified. Aditya accused Kiku of lacking the courage to take names directly, while Kiku maintained that he always raised his points. The conflict grew sharper when Aditya challenged Kiku to face him in any form of task, "Physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, koi bhi challenge kar lo."_ Kiku dismissed it as arrogance, while Aditya countered: "Jo game mai pehle din se khel raha hu, aaj bhi wahi khel raha hu. Aapki tarah palta-palti nahi kar raha hu."

As tempers flared, Kiku had a breakdown in front of Arbaaz and Dhanashree Verma, admitting: "Mujhe game se problem nahi hai yaar, mujhe is type ke attitude se problem hai."_ On the other hand, Aditya vented to Nayandeep Rakshit, bluntly stating that in his eyes, the weakest player in the game is Kiku.

With Anaya's nomination looming large and the house splitting further due to fiery rivalries, the tower is more divided than ever. The game of Rise and Fall continues to prove that every decision, every word, and every clash can change the dynamics in an instant.

In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Bali, Aahana Kumra, Arjun Bijlani, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, and Akriti Negi hustling as Workers, while Dhanashree Verma, Aaditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Nayandeep Rakshit, and Arbaz Patel hold the throne as Rulers. Watch daily new episodes of Rise and Fall for free, on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.