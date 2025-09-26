Rise And Fall Latest (Sept 26) Episode Update: Aarush-Akriti Clash After Price Pot Challenge - Check REASON

Rise And Fall Today Episode: The latest episode of Rise and Fall turned intense with the Price Pot Challenge, where the Workers had their chance to move into the Penthouse and change the dynamics of the game. With high stakes on the line, the Rulers strategically selected the Difficult Level, a demanding task that required the Workers to build a wall under tough conditions. The reward: ₹3 lakhs added to the prize pot if they won, but a steep ₹5 lakh deduction if they lost. Despite coming close, the Workers failed to secure victory, keeping the Rulers firmly in control of the Penthouse.

Back in the Basement, tensions flared after the loss. Akriti Negi and Aarush Bhola locked horns, with Akriti questioning why she wasn't given a fair chance to perform in the challenge. Aarush countered that she wouldn't have done better than him or Bali, given the heavy physical nature of the task. Their argument escalated when Akriti emphasized that strategy and presence of mind mattered more, while Aarush shot back, "Dimag footage ke alawa hate to chale."

The spat soon grew personal, with Aarush mocking Akriti and calling her "dogli." What began as a task-related debate quickly spiraled into a larger blame game, as Aarush, Bali, and Arbaz argued over responsibility for the defeat. The discussion even touched on gender roles, forcing Arjun Bijlani to step in "Yeh bohot sensitive topic hai, ye mat uthao, baaki kisi aur chiz par continue rakho apna."

With the Workers' unity fractured and frustrations mounting in the Basement, the Rulers continue to enjoy their dominance from the Penthouse. The latest defeat has left the Basement divided, setting the stage for more clashes in the episodes ahead.

