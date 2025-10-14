Rise And Fall: Manisha Rani Trends At No. 6 On X (Twitter) Amid Her Fiery Journey

Manisha Rani is taking the internet by storm! The Rise and Fall contestant, who recently entered the show as a wildcard, is now trending at No. 6 on X (formerly Twitter) in India. Her entry has completely changed the dynamics of the house, and viewers can't stop talking about her fiery personality and unapologetic attitude.

Since her wildcard entry, Manisha has been grabbing attention for her fearless opinions, entertaining one-liners, and strong stand during heated moments in the show. Fans are calling her the much-needed energy boost Rise and Fall needed at this stage.

The hashtag #ManishaRani has been trending across social media, with fans praising her confidence, charisma, and ability to shake things up. Many believe she has brought a fresh twist to the show and could easily become one of the strongest contenders moving forward.

With massive fan support and continuous buzz online, Manisha Rani is proving that even a late entry can steal the spotlight. Her wildcard journey is turning out to be one of the most talked-about moments of Rise and Fall this season.