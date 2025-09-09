Rise And Fall: Nayandeep Rakshit On Choosing Dhanashree Verma Over Chahal For Inspiring Conversation

The third episode of Amazon MX Player's reality series Rise and Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover, showcased Nayandeep Rakshit's signature ability to create safe spaces for raw, emotional conversations. Contestant Nayandeep Rakshit chose Dhanashree Verma, acclaimed choreographer, actor, and influencer as the voice for an inspiring episode that continues to resonate with audiences.

In a heartfelt moment, Dhanashree candidly asked why Nayandeep approached her for his widely followed interview series instead of her ex-husband, Indian international cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Nayan's response reflected his intent to uplift and spotlight powerful women's stories, "Aur uss waqt mera show tha hi all about women."

With that trust and understanding, Nayandeep offered Dhanashree a platform to share her truth. She spoke openly about her resilience, her decision to rise above hardships, and her drive to inspire women through her journey.

"I wanted to show that no matter what hardships life throws your way, you can come out stronger," she shared.

Rise And Fall reality show follows a high-stakes format called "Rulers vs Workers" and features a diverse group of contestants. Along with Nayandeep Rakshit, the participants include Kiku Sharda, Arbaz Patel, Aditya Narayan, Dhanashree Verma, Pawan Singh, Noorin Sha, Bali, Aarush Bhola, Arjun Bijlani, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aahana Kumara, and Kubbra Sait.