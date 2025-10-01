Rise And Fall Nominated Contestants Week 4: Aaditya Narayan & THESE 3 Workers Nominated For Elimination

Rise And Fall Update: The latest episode of Rise and Fall was packed with tension as both Rulers and Workers came together to finalize the nominations. After heated discussions, the Workers nominated Aaditya Narayan and Kiku Sharda, while the Rulers chose Kubbra Sait. When Manisha Rani entered, she had the power to nominate a contestant and chose Bali. Along with Bali, the final list of nominees stood at four, Bali, Kiku, Aaditya, and Kubbra.

During the nomination talks, a debate over hypocrisy in the house sparked between Aarush Bhola and Aaditya. Aaditya commented, "Jab Arbaz, Dhanashree, ya main kuch karte hai to usko bahumat bola jata hai, aur aap log karte hai to usse individual game kaha jata hai. Is level ki hypocrisy dekh ke mujhe sirf hassi aati hai." Aarush fired back, "Hypocrisy aapko hai. Kal tak Nayandeep aapke liye 'nepo kid' tha aur aaj wahi aapke liye badiya ho gaya."

Later, Akriti Negi had a candid rant about Dhanashree while in the closet room, mocking her in hushed tones: "Ek wo chudail, Dhanashree. Jaha dimag chalana hai waha chalta nahi, aur jaha personal problem lani hai waha aa jati hai. Ladki ku ladki samajhti hu na, wo jealous hoti hai."

The tension escalated further at the dining table as a discussion about nominations quickly turned into a heated argument. Arbaz accused Akriti of constantly commenting on the Rulers' decisions, to which she shot back: "Tum mujhe yeh bologe ki mai kese bolu, kese chalun, kese baat karun? Tum mujhe apne jesa mat samjho, ki kisi ko bhi apne chungal me le aoge aur bologe jesa mujhe bolna hai vesa tum bhi bolo. Mai wo nahi kar sakti." Dhanashree stepped in for clarity, but Akriti snapped: "Aap apne pe mat lo, mai aapse baat nahi kar rahi. " When Dhanashree pressed further, Akriti confirmed, "Matlab aapko pata hai, aap hi ho." The spat escalated until Dhanashree lashed out, calling Akriti a "psychotic personality " and criticizing her habit of sulking in a corner.

Adding a playful twist to the episode, Arbaz and Arjun spooked Dhanashree by joking that Akriti, seen crafting with paper and lipstick, was up to "jaadu tona."

With nominations locked, tensions rising, and alliances tested, the Tower has become a battleground of strategy, mistrust, and fiery confrontations. The upcoming episodes promise to turn the game upside down as contestants battle to secure their positions in Rise and Fall.

In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Aarush Bhola, Bali, Aaditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait and Nayandeep Rakshiit hustling as Workers, while Manisha Rani, Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Arbaz Patel and Akriti Negi , hold the throne as Rulers. Watch daily new episodes of Rise and Fall for free, on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.