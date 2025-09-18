Rise And Fall: Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Urges 'Mujhe Mera Pati De Dijiye' In This VIRAL Video

Pawan Singh's Wife: Ever since Pawan Singh entered the show Rise and Fall, his personal life has been making headlines. In a recent episode, the actor opened up about his first wife and the tragic circumstances surrounding her death by suicide. According to Bollywood Shaadis, Pawan Singh married Neelam Devi in 2014. Sadly, just three months into their marriage, Neelam took her own life.

In 2018, the Bhojpuri star tied the knot with his second wife, Jyoti Singh. However, their marriage was also not a successful one, and as per Pawan Singh's recent confirmation, they are heading for a divorce.

Pawan Singh's wife Jyoti is contesting in the Bihar Election 2025. In her recent post, she wrote, "Yes I will contest elections, but I will contest for karakat not for karakat, I will contest for karakat, not for my own people. Yes I will contest elections...." She claimed in one of her posts that she is not in contact with her husband but would like to have a conversation with him regarding political matters.

A video of Jyoti is now going viral on social media, where she is saying "mujhe mera pati de dijiye..." She claims in the video to have the right to take half of Pawan Singh's property if he gives her a divorce. However, Jyoti says that she does not want money. Instead, she wants her husband to come back to her life. She says, "Mai jaise unke liye Lok Sabha chunav mein aanchal faila ke apna unkeliye vote mangi thi...waise hi aaj main logo se aanchal faila ke apna pati mangti hu ("Just like I once pleaded for votes for him in the Lok Sabha elections with my headscarf held out, today I hold it out again, but this time, to ask the people for my husband back)."

Jyoti further says in the video that she does not want any money, all she wants to have a conversation with her husband. "Ek baar mere pati ko mere samne baitha diya jaye" says Jyoti. As of now, Pawan Singh has not addressed or reportedly had a conversation with Jyoti Singh.