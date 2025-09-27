Rise And Fall Controversy: Will Aarush Bhola EXIT After FIGHT With Host Ashneer Grover? Here’s What Happened

Rise And Fall Controversy: The Rise And Fall tower transformed into a battleground this Powerplay Weekend, with emotions boiling over, strategies being questioned, and unexpected alliances being tested. Host Ashneer Grover set the stage with a fiery confrontation, putting the Workers on notice and reminding them that " the ultimate ruler will always come from the rulers."

His sharpest remarks were directed at Rise And Fall contestant Anaya Bangar, who has largely stayed under the radar in the game. Ashneer pointed out that the only time she came into focus was because Nayandeep nominated her, sparking a larger debate on visibility, participation, and whether simply surviving is enough in a game built on power and perception.

Just as the air grew tense, Amazon Prime Video's Do You Wanna Partner stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty made a surprise entry into the tower. Their arrival brought a wave of glamour and fun, as they kickstarted a quirky challenge where contestants had to mix drinks with unusual labels. The task turned playful to pointed when Kiku handed Aahana the drink marked "toxic," planting the seed for further conflict.

Later, the weight of the remark hit Aahana, and she broke down, turning what began as a light game into another emotional flashpoint in the tower.

This Powerplay Weekend proved to be one of the most explosive yet blending fiery confrontations, emotional unravelling, and star-powered entertainment, all while keeping the unpredictability of Rise And Fall alive.

In Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Bali, Aahana Kumra, Arjun Bijlani, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, and Akriti Negi hustling as Workers, while Dhanashree Verma, Aaditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Nayandeep Rakshit, and Arbaz Patel hold the throne as Rulers.

In today's episode, Ashnveer also took a dig at Aarush after indirectly using an abusive word which the YouTuber generally uses. However, in the precap video, it was shown that Aarush will express his displeasure bluntly by stating that no one can talk to him in this way, not event host.

During the ugly argument, Ashneer will warn Aarush to not get verbally aggressive with him or else he'll be thrown out of Rise And Fall. However, Aarush took it a level higher by stating that he's ready to walk out of the show. The whole incident will be aired in Sunday's (September 28) episode and it'll be interesting to see if Aarush is indeed going to exit or if the duo will end it.

