Rise And Fall Powerplay Weekend (Ep 16) Release Time Week 2: Will Rulers Vote Out Aahana Kumar In Sept 21 Ep?

Rise And Fall Powerplay Weekend Release Time Week 2: The second week of Rise And Fall has set the stage for a power-packed reality show, keeping fans glued to their screens with nonstop drama and emotions. Hosted by Ashneer Grover, the show kicked off last week with a glamorous launch featuring a dynamic lineup of contestants, including Aditya Narayan, Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Arbaz Patel, Dhanashree Verma, Pawan Singh, and Aarush Bhola.

From day one, the format of Rulers versus Workers brought unexpected twists and fiery confrontations. The daily challenges have only intensified the atmosphere, with contestants fighting for survival and power.

What made Week 2 stand out was the balance of entertainment and tension. The dramatic clashes, heartfelt conversations, and competitive energy ensured that Rise And Fall became one of the most talked-about shows within just a few days of its premiere.

Now, all eyes are on the much-anticipated Powerplay Weekend. Fans are buzzing with excitement as the upcoming episodes promise explosive drama, shocking turns, and high-stakes strategies that could completely change the course of the game.

RISE AND FALL POWERPLAY WEEKEND EPISODE 16 (SEPTEMBER 21) RELEASE TIMINGS ON OTT

Rise And Fall is back with its second Powerplay Weekend, and fans are in for a thrilling ride. Audiences can catch the new episode streaming today (September 21) on Amazon MX Player, bringing all the action straight to your screens. For those who prefer television, the episode will also air tonight at 10:30 PM on Sony TV, making it a perfect weekend watch for everyone.

Packed with emotional conflicts, nail-biting strategies, and fast-paced tasks, this weekend's edition of Rise And Fall promises to decide the fate of contestants in a big way. With Ashneer Grover leading the drama, fans can expect nothing less than fireworks in today's episode.

RISE AND FALL POWERPLAY WEEKEND SUNDAY EPISODE WEEK 2: WHAT TO EXPECT?

The Sunday Powerplay Weekend episode of Rise And Fall is all set to raise the stakes even higher. According to the promos, viewers will see an interesting twist as Pawan Singh will bid adieu to the show. In the episode, it will be revealed that he was never a contestant and was living just as a guest.

The weekend episode will also bring another elimination. One among the four nominated contestants - Akriti Negi, Arjun Bijlani, Aahana Kumra, and Bali - will be shown the exit door. With fans actively debating online, suspense is running high about who will bid farewell to the show.