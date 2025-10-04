Rise And Fall Powerplay Weekend (Ep 29) Release Time Week 4: Will Akriti Negi Walk Out Of Oct 4 Episode?

Rise And Fall Powerplay Weekend Week 4: The fourth week of Rise And Fall has already turned up the heat, keeping viewers hooked with nonstop drama, emotions, and intense competition. Hosted by Ashneer Grover, the show began last month with a grand launch, introducing a star-studded lineup of contestants, including Aditya Narayan, Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Arbaz Patel, Dhanashree Verma, Pawan Singh, and Aarush Bhola.

The show's unique Rulers versus Workers format quickly set the stage for unexpected twists and fierce confrontations. Week 4 stood out for its perfect mix of drama and entertainment. Now, viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming Powerplay Weekend.

Promising explosive moments, shocking twists, and high-stakes gameplay, the next episodes could completely shift the balance of power and redefine the game. Fans are buzzing with excitement, anticipating the thrilling developments that lie ahead.

RISE AND FALL POWERPLAY WEEKEND EPISODE 29 (OCTOBER 4) RELEASE TIMINGS ON OTT

Rise And Fall returns with its fourth Powerplay Weekend, promising a thrilling experience for fans. The latest episode is streaming today (October 4), on Amazon MX Player, bringing all the intense action directly to viewers' screens. For TV audiences, the episode will also air tonight at 10:30 PM on Sony TV, making it a weekend treat for everyone.

This edition is packed with emotional confrontations, strategic gameplay, and high-energy tasks that could dramatically alter the course of the competition. With Ashneer Grover at the helm, the weekend episode promises explosive moments, shocking twists, and dramatic turns that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

RISE AND FALL POWERPLAY WEEKEND SATURDAY EPISODE WEEK 4: WHAT TO EXPECT?

This Saturday's Powerplay Weekend episode of Rise And Fall promises high drama and shocking twists. According to the promos, fans will witness a shocking fight between Arjun Bijlani and Akriti Negi as Ashnveer Grover discusses this week's happenings and the latter's fall.

Shockingly, during an argument, Akriti will show the middle finger to Arjun and will walk off the stage. Not just that, she'll be seen expressing that she wants to quit the show. Now, it'll be interesting to see if she'll exit the competition or change her decision.