Rise And Fall Premiere: 'Gentleman' Arjun Bijlani's Gesture Wins Hearts In First Episode - Here's How

Amazon's much-awaited reality show Rise & Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover, kicked off with drama, strategy, and surprising displays of charm. One moment that instantly stood out in the premiere episode was Arjun Bijlani's playful yet gracious move during the very first task.

Inside the intense "Red Room," Arjun and Dhanashree Verma were faced with a high-stakes decision - to choose between the Golden Suitcase worth ₹6 lakh and the Silver Suitcase worth ₹1 lakh. While the tension was palpable, Arjun turned the moment lighthearted with his wit, telling Dhanashree, "Yeh dhan aapka hua."

Proving why he's often called a true gentleman, Arjun let Dhanashree have her way in the game. He added with conviction, "I know show mein sab jeetne ke liye aate hai, but kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch harna padta hai." The exchange wasn't just about the money - it was about sportsmanship, trust, and building meaningful bonds early on.

Coming out of the Red Room, Arjun emerged as a contestant who isn't only playing smart but also making strong personal connections. His warmth and charisma quickly made him one of the most likable figures in the house, as he effortlessly struck a balance between competition and camaraderie.

With this powerful start, fans are already buzzing about Arjun's journey in Rise & Fall. If the first episode is any indication, he's set to be both a strategist and a show-stealer this season.