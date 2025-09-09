Rise And Fall Today Episode: Aahana Kumra And Bali Lock Horns In The Biggest Fight Yet

The drama in Rise and Fall just refuses to slow down! During yet another heated exchange, Aahana Kumra and Bali locked horns in a brutal verbal spat that left the entire house stunned. During the nominations task, their small argument turned into one of the ugliest spats of the show so far, with abuses, personal digs, and even families dragged into the chaos.

It kicked off when Aahana snapped, saying, _"Tameez se baat karo",_ to which Bali fired back, _"Mai baat hi nahi karna chahta, muh mat lago mere.". What followed was a no-holds-barred clash as Aahana called him _"Bekar aadmi,"_ and Bali snapped back with, "Tere mein akal hai? Tu hai bekar aurat... ghatiya aurat!" Things escalated fast when Aahana dragged in Bali's upbringing, "Iske maa baap ne isko ye tameez sikhai hai."_ Bali lost his cool completely, yelling, "Tere maa baap? Teri shaadi ho gai buddhi... fake, hasi fake, shakal fake!" The house froze as the war of words crossed all lines, leaving everyone stunned at just how personal it got.

But the drama didn't stop there. Later, Aahana was seen fuming and taking digs at Bali, calling him the "Palti Master" of the group. She even went on to say, "Iske paas himmat hai kya Arbaz ke saamne bolne ki? Arbaz isko ek lagayega toh mar jayega. Mujhse ladta hai kyunki main ladki hoon. Ab teesri baar kuch bola toh mera haath uth jayega."

With such intense threats and accusations flying around, it's clear that the Aahana-Bali clash has officially become one of the most talked-about blowups of Rise and Fall. This rivalry has become personal, and it will be interesting to watch how this clash between Aahana and Bali unfolds in the coming days.

In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha hustling as Workers, while Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh hold the throne as Rulers. Watch daily new episodes of Rise and Fall for free, on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.