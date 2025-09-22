Rise And Fall Today Episode: Aditya Narayan Warns Nayandeep: ‘I Won’t Stay Quiet Anymore’

Drama escalated in the latest episode of Rise and Fall when Aditya Narayan confronted fellow contestant Nayandeep for repeatedly dragging his name during a crucial decision-making task.

The situation arose when the rulers had to decide which worker from the basement would move upstairs. Nayandeep alleged that a trio had formed and claimed that Aditya was the one taking all the decisions.

Aditya, who had kept quiet earlier, finally lost his cool. "Firstly, I have heard a lot. Aap baar baar mere upar taunt karte ho. Maine pehle bhi kuchh nahi bola but not anymore. Ye bakwaas mat karo. Ye decision sabka combined hai, sirf mera akele ka nahi hai. To baar baar mujhe taunt nahi karna kyu ki ab mai sununga nahi," he said, giving a firm rebuttal.

He further warned Nayandeep to stop speaking on his behalf, stating, "You are not entitled to speak on my behalf, Nayandeep. Aap apne opinions saamne rakho, aap Arbaaz ke baare mein jo bolna chahte ho bolo, aap mere behalf pe baat mat karo. Aapki bohot bakwaas chalu hi gayi hai. Samajh rahe ho na. Aur hume pata hai bahar dikh raha hai."

The fiery exchange has stirred up the dynamics in the house, making it clear that Aditya won't tolerate being singled out or misrepresented any longer. With alliances shifting and tempers flaring, the drama inside Rise and Fall is only getting more intense.