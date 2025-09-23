Rise And Fall Today Episode: Navratri Festivities And The ‘Light It Up’ Challenge Shake Up The Tower

MUMBAI, India-September 23, 2025: Amidst the constant race for money and power in the Rise and Fall tower, this week brought a festive twist as Navratri celebrations began. The Rulers and Workers got a special Chaat Corner, complete with vibrant outfits, music, and energy. While the Rulers enjoyed a lively Garba night together, the hustlers savored the treats and soaked in the festival vibes, giving viewers a rare glimpse of camaraderie beyond the usual competition.

Later in the week, the tower saw intense competition as Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, and Nayandeep Rakshit battled to become the Ultimate Ruler. The Orient Electric 'Light It Up' challenge tested the contestants' skill, strategy, and composure under pressure. Each Ruler paired up with a Worker: Nayandeep with Arjun, Kiku with Aarush, and Kubbra with Akriti. In a thrilling contest, Arjun's performance stood out, earning him the win, while Nayandeep reclaimed his position as the Ultimate Ruler, asserting his dominance once again in the tower.

The episode showcased the perfect blend of festive joy, competitive spirit, and strategic gameplay, proving that in the Rise and Fall tower, every day brings a new twist.

In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Bali, Aahana Kumra, Arjun Bijlani, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, and Akriti Negi hustling as Workers, while Dhanashree Verma, Aaditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Nayandeep Rakshit, and Arbaz Patel hold the throne as Rulers. Watch daily new episodes of Rise and Fall for free, on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.