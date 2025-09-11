Rise And Fall Episode: Nayandeep Wins Ultimate Ruler Task, But Aahana, Kiku, & Bali’s Fate Hangs In Balance

MUMBAI, India-August 11, 2025: The Ultimate Ruler Task in Rise and Fall ended in a whirlwind of surprises, power moves, and brewing rivalries that left the tower reeling. After hours of arguments, ego clashes, and heated fights, the workers and rulers finally settled on the final value of the three Ultimate Ruler tickets at a total of ₹10 lakh.

Workers chose Pawan Singh, Nayandeep Rakshit, and Aahana Kumra as the contenders for the title, sparking immediate competition. The next round tested both strategy and skill, with each ruler picking a worker to perform a challenging maze task blindfolded. Pawan chose Akriti, Nayandeep picked Aarush, and Aahana selected Arjun. Guided by their rulers, the workers navigated the maze to collect diamonds, and it was Nayandeep and Aarush who emerged victorious, crowning Nayandeep as the first Ultimate Ruler and securing a permanent spot in the penthouse.

But the twists didn't stop there. Nayandeep's victory came with game-changing powers that he could save one ruler from being nominated for the Fall, and he chose to protect Pawan Singh. The real shocker came when Nayandeep was also given the power to directly nominate one ruler for the Fall, and he targeted Aahana, instantly shifting the dynamics of the tower.

To make matters even more intense, the remaining rulers were asked to nominate two more contestants among them for the Fall, putting them in the utmost dilemma. The rulers selected Kiku Sharda and Bali, completing the set of three nominees alongside Aahana. Now, with Aahana, Kiku, and Bali facing nominations for the Fall, tensions have reached a boiling point, rivalries have sharpened, and the Rise and Fall tower is officially a battlefield of power, strategy, and survival.

In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha hustling as Workers, while Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh hold the throne as Rulers. Watch daily new episodes of Rise and Fall for free, on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.