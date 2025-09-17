Rise And Fall Today (Sept 17) Episode: Aditya Narayan Wins, Arjun Bijlani & THIS Contestant Fall To Basement

Rise And Fall Update: Today's episode of Rise And Fall was full of twists, strategy, and shocking betrayals that left viewers at the edge of their seats. The week's task brought intense pressure as Arjun Bijlani, Aahana Kumra, and Aditya Narayan were nominated for the fall. Each of them had to choose a female worker to represent them in the challenge. Aditya picked Kubbra Sait, Aahana chose Akriti Negi, and Arjun got Anaya Bangar by his side.

The task was a water basketball game with an unexpected rule: the two players who scored the most baskets would lose. The competition quickly became fierce as Bali and Aarush took charge as commentators and referees, adding energy to the match. Anaya gave a strong performance in the first round and surprised everyone with her skills.

However, the biggest shock came in the second round when Akriti and Kubbra decided to work together. Instead of just competing, they actively sabotaged the game to ensure that Arjun would lose. Their betrayal left the contestants and viewers speechless, especially as they targeted Arjun's basket directly.

In the end, the scoreboard told a harsh story. Arjun and Aahana, with the highest baskets, lost the match and were sent to the basement. Aditya and Kubbra, on the other hand, won the task and secured their safety in the penthouse.

This dramatic turn of events is expected to create new tensions and alliances in the tower. The house remains divided between Workers and Rulers. Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Aahana Kumra, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Bali, and Akriti Negi are working hard as Workers, while Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh lead as Rulers.

Fans can catch all the action by watching new episodes of Rise And Fall every day for free on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.