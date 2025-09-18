Rise And Fall Today (Sept 18) Episode: Varun Yadav AKA Laila Brings Energy & Emotions Into Rise And Fall Tower

The Rise and Fall Tower saw a surprise burst of energy when Varun Yadav aka Laila, Arush Bhola's best friend, walked in as a fitness trainer. Brought in to talk about fitness regimes and Avvatar Protein, Laila turned the Tower into a lively workout session with the Rulers - Arbaaz Patel, Arush Bhola, Aditya Narayan, Dhanashree Verma, Kiku Sharda, and Nayandeep Rakshit.

From warm-ups and stretches to push-ups and yoga, Laila kept the mood high. But the moment that had everyone laughing was when he asked contestants to name a yoga pose. As the group attempted Garudasana, Arush cheekily renamed it "Ghutne tek ke maafi maangna", leaving the room in splits. The yoga session turned into a partner challenge, with Arush and Nayandeep pairing up and acing their pose. The session ended on a high note with a collective laughing exercise that perfectly blended fitness with fun.

Laila then crowned the 'best performance' with a hamper, handing it to Pawan Singh with a heartfelt message: "Mere dil ke aur dimaag ke paas ek hi hai - Pawan ji. Bahar bhi pyaar, andar bhi yaar, sab jagah poora pyaar aapke liye." The rest of the Rulers received Avatar Protein sippers as tokens of the day.

But the real highlight came when Laila opened up about his bond with Arush. The two, often told by fellow Hustlers that they look alike, had an emotional exchange through the screen. Laila's words struck a chord: "Love you bhai, aunty-uncle sab dekh rahe hain. Bahut maza aa raha hai bhai. Baaki miss bhi tujhe utna hi kar rahe hain, par tu bahut accha khel raha hai."

As he prepared to leave, Laila was left with tears, and his emotional parting request was to Pawan Singh: "Pawan ji, main aapse ek hi cheez maang raha hoon, mere Arush bhai ka dhyaan rakhna bas." It was a moment that showcased not just camaraderie, but the raw, unshakable brotherhood and the deep bond they both share.

In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Aahana Kumra, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Bali, and Akriti Negi, hustling as Workers, while Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Nayandeep Rakshit,

Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh hold the throne as Rulers.