Rise And Fall Today (Sept 20) Episode: BIG Clash Between Kiku Sharda And Aaditya Narayan - DEETS

The Rise and Fall tower, always charged with strategy and competition, witnessed sparks fly this week as Rulers Kiku Sharda, Aaditya Narayan, and Ashneer Grover faced off over game dynamics, respect, and personal boundaries.

The discussion began when Ashneer asked Kiku about the basement, to which Kiku responded, "Mahaul wahan bahut accha hai... lekin ek trio hai jo mahaul kharab kar raha hai," pointing towards Aaditya, Arbaz, and Dhanashree. He stressed the significance of the Penthouse in maintaining order and influence among the Rulers.

The conversation escalated when Kiku addressed Aaditya's sarcastic remarks, saying, "Ye jo sarcasm me bat karte hai wo badmeezi hai yaar." Aaditya shot back, "Badtameezi hai? Aapke 1000 joke me se 500 sarcasm hote hai, to aap badtameezi karte hai TV par?" Kiku calmly replied, "Ye to aap profession pe la rahe hai. Aap agar mere kaam ke upar aa rahe ho mere 25 saal ke kaam ke upar aa rahe ho." Aaditya defended himself, "Main bhi 30 saal se kaam kar raha hoon," prompting Kiku to respond, "Main aapke profession pe gaya nahi. Aap mere profession pe na jao." The exchange highlighted how competitive pressure and personal pride can clash even among seasoned professionals.

This power play offered viewers a glimpse of the challenges of leadership, teamwork, and respect in a high-stakes environment. With alliances tested and egos on edge, the question remains, will this clash influence the game's next moves, or will the competition quickly take center stage once again?

In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Bali, Aahana Kumra, Kubbra Sait, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, and Akriti Negi hustling as Workers, while Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Aaditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Kiku Sharda, Nayandeep Rakshit and Arbaz Patel hold the throne as Rulers.