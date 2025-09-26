Rise And Fall Today (Sept 26) Episode Written Update: Arjun And Arbaz Reflect On Game Vs Reality In Basement

Rise And Fall Today Episode: The latest episode of Rise and Fall captured a thoughtful moment between Arjun Bijlani and Arbaz Patel, following Arbaz's fall to the basement. Away from the chaos of the tower, the two engaged in a candid conversation that revealed different perspectives on how the game is being played.

Arjun confronted Arbaaz on his approach, remarking: "Arbaz, mujhe aisa lagta hai ki tu har chiz ko sirf game ki tarah dekhta hai. Jo insaan normally bhi kuch kar raha hota hai, tu use bhi game ke hisaab se analyse karta hai. Tera ye hi hai. Dekh, agar tu 100 cheezein analyse karta hai, shayad 60 sahi hoti hai, lekin 40 galat bhi ho jati hai, kyunki sab log tere jaise nahi sochte. Kabhi kabhi koi genuinely kuch bol deta hai ya masti mein karta hai, aur tu usko bhi strategy samajh leta hai."

Arbaz listened carefully before putting his side forward. He explained how, despite his gameplay instincts, he does not always view every interaction through a strategic lens: "Arjun, mai waise nahi sochta. Aaj main basement mein Anaya ke saath tha, aur tumne bola chalo iska makeup karte hai. Agar mai sirf game ke point of view se sochta, to bolta ki abhi aaya hu, ghulna-milna nahi, baat nahi karunga kyunki unhone mujhse baat shuru nahi ki. Lekin mai waisa nahi karta."

Arjun acknowledged Arbaaz's point, adding that this balance was important: "Haan, agar tune aisa kiya hota to woh stupid lagta. Jo tune upar bola tha ki 'don't hate me, I'm not like that,' wo sab flat ho jata."

Agreeing with Arjun, Arbaz concluded "Bilkul. Wo hi toh main bol raha hu."

The exchange stood out as a rare moment where strategy, perception, and authenticity clashed head-on, showing how the lines between game and reality continue to blur inside the Rise and Fall tower. With the game intensifying and bonds being tested at every step, these conversations reveal just how much pressure every decision, big or small, carries inside the tower.

