Rise And Fall Today (Sept 29) Episode Written Update: Wildcard Manisha Rani Shakes Up The Tower - Here's How

Rise And Fall Update: The latest episode of Rise and Fall opened on a heartfelt breakfast conversation that revealed a more personal side of the contestants. Kubbra Sait asked Dhanashree Verma, "When did you realise your relationship wouldn't work?" Dhanashree replied candidly, "First year... actually caught him in the second month." Kubbra , taken aback, reassured her, "Whenever you're ready and put yourself out there, you'll find the most incredible human being." Dhanashree smiled and thanked her, setting a warm and reflective tone for the morning.

The game took an exciting turn with the entry of wildcard contestant Manisha Rani, whose presence immediately brought energy, fun, and warmth to the Tower. Manisha came with the power to earn 6 lakh and shook up the dynamics right away. She secured her safety from a basement fall, nominated Bali for elimination, and made a key game move by choosing Aarush to rise while Dhanashree faced the Fall. Later, she had the option to enter the Tower or the Basement, with the 6 lakh going to the zone she didn't pick.

Manisha was then given the opportunity to explore both the Basement and the Penthouse before making her choice. After experiencing both sides, she decided to enter the Penthouse, keeping the game suspenseful and surprising the house.

In the Penthouse, Manisha added her signature charm and humor. Greeting Dhanashree, she said jokingly, "Behen, mujhe gaali mat dena," to which Dhanashree replied, "Mera birthday hai kal. " Manisha revealed a playful birthday surprise: Pawan Ji had set up a saree shop for Dhanashree with branded sarees and also gave a black bindi for Dhanashree. When asked the shop's name, she announced it as the "Dhanpawan Saree Centre," sparking laughter across the Penthouse.

Manisha also shared her unique take on English, calling it "foreign English," and joked that a guy speaking English the right way could win her heart. Amid the fun and games, emotions ran high as Manisha Rani shed tears, feeling guilty about Dhanashree's fall, showing that her entry wasn't just about strategy, it brought heart and warmth to the Tower.

This episode perfectly balanced heartfelt moments, comedy, and strategic gameplay, with Manisha Rani's wildcard entry shaking up the dynamics and adding a fresh burst of energy to Rise and Fall.

