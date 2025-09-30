Rise And Fall Today (Sept 30) Episode Written Update: Emotions, First Loves & A Shocking Takta Palat

Rise And Fall Update: The latest episode of Rise and Fall was packed with emotions, revelations, and a dramatic twist that turned the Tower on its head. The day began with celebrations as the contestants came together for Dhanashree's birthday. A surprise family video left her teary-eyed, making the Tower pause in a moment of pure emotion.

Meanwhile, Aarush Bhola and Manisha Rani had a candid conversation about their fellow contestants. Aarush reflected on his alliances, saying, "Kiku ji, Pawan ji, Bali, in teeno se meri banti hai. Upar bhi yehi tha, tab bhi meri in teeno se banti thi. Neeche meri Arjun se bani hui thi, but Arjun ki 2-4 cheezein thi jo mujhe samajh nahi aa rahi thi, matlab main galat ka saath nahi de sakta." When Manisha asked about Arjun's character, Aarush explained, "You can trust him, but woh tab tak jab tak tum unke kuch against nahi bol rahi. Tumko nominate bhi kar dege, aur try karenge convince karne ka ki tumhare bhale ke liye kara hai."

The mood later turned lighter when Aarush and Manisha shared anecdotes from their childhood and teenage love stories with the Rulers, sparking laughter and nostalgia inside the Tower.

But the mood flipped again with the Takta Palat Challenge. The Rulers opted for the hardest level, putting everything on the line. In a nail-biting contest, the Workers pulled off a stunning win, earning ₹7 lakhs and flipping the game . The victory sent the Workers marching into the Penthouse, while the Rulers were forced down into the Basement.

From emotional confessions and nostalgic tales to shocking game-changing twists, this episode of Rise and Fall had it all, reminding everyone that in this game, fortunes can turn in an instant.

In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Aarush Bhola, Bali, Aaditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait and Nayandeep Rakshiit hustling as Workers, while Manisha Rani, Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Arbaz Patel and Akriti Negi , hold the throne as Rulers. Watch daily new episodes of Rise and Fall for free, on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.