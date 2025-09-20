Rise And Fall Today (September 20) Episode: Is Dhanashree Verma Building Bonds For Just The Game?

Rise And Fall Update: In Rise and Fall, every day brings a new twist, from fiery clashes to emotional breakthroughs, the Tower is never short of drama. This time, it was Dhanashree Verma who sparked a discussion with Arbaz Patel, Aaditya Narayan, and Pawan Singh, leaving everyone questioning the fine line between genuine bonds and game strategy.

Talking about Nayandeep, Dhanashree candidly said, "Mere toh samajh ke bahar hai woh insaan." She then pointed out pre-decided alliances, adding, "Aap log bahar se rishta banake aaye ho, ek doosre ko promise kiya hai ki sirf ek dusre ko hi bachayenge. Aap upar ho, woh neeche hain, phir bhi unko madad kar rahe ho toh aap game khel hi nahi rahe ho. Aur agar hum yaha andar aake rishte banate hain, toh kyun banate hain? Game ki wajah se. Na yeh mera sagga hai or na woh," she said, pointing at Aaditya and Arbaz.

Her statement left the group in shock. Arbaz laughed in disbelief while Aaditya immediately walked out. Dhanashree pressed on, asking, "Kya ho gaya? What happened? No, I am just trying to say we are looking out for each other, what's the problem?"

Arbaz, stunned, responded, "Yaar, yeh kya baat hui Aaditya?" but Aaditya chose to stay silent, leaving the group with an uneasy pause.

The moment has stirred the Tower, are Dhanashree's bonds genuine, or are they simply another layer of her strategy to survive Rise and Fall?

In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Bali, Aahana Kumra, Kubbra Sait, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, and Akriti Negi hustling as Workers, while Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Aaditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Kiku Sharda, Nayandeep Rakshit and Arbaz Patel hold the throne as Rulers. Watch daily new episodes of Rise and Fall for free, on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.