Rise And Fall Ultimate Ruler Task Winner Week 2: THIS Contestant Outshines Arjun Bijalni, Becomes New Ruler

Rise And Fall Ultimate Ruler Task Winner: This week in Rise & Fall kicked off with high-stakes drama as the Tower geared up for the contendership of the new Ultimate Ruler. With Nayandeep holding last week's title, he was handed a special power, the chance to directly name one contender. Without hesitation, he chose Arjun.

RISE AND FALL: ALL ABOUT THE ULTIMATE RULER TASK IN WEEK 2

What followed was a tense chain of eliminations, as the rest of the rulers decided who they didn't want in the running. Arjun named Pawan, Pawan passed it on to Aahana, Aahana pointed at Dhanashree, and Dhanashree took Nayandeep's name. This left Arbaz and Aditya standing alongside Arjun as this week's contenders for the coveted title.

The battle for the crown was decided through the challenging Pipeline Task. Each contender had to rely on their chosen workers to fight it out on their behalf. Arjun picked Aarush and Akriti, Aditya trusted Bali and Kubbra, while Arbaz teamed up with Kiku and Anaya. The task was all about coordination, strategy, precision and speed, connecting pipeline pieces in the correct colour order.

ARBAZ PATEL WINS THE PIPELINE TASK, BECOMES NEW ULTIMATE RULER

In a nail-biting finish, Arbaz and his team outperformed the rest, completing the task in record time. With this victory, Arbaz officially rose to become the Ultimate Ruler of the Week, securing not just the throne but also fresh power in the Tower.

In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Bali, and Akriti Negi, hustling as Workers, while Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh hold the throne as Rulers. Watch daily new episodes of Rise and Fall for free, on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.

