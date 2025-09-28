Rise And Fall Week 3 Double Elimination: Aahana Kumra & THIS Contestant Get Eliminated By Rulers - UPDATE

Rise And Fall Today (September 18) Episode Written Update: The latest episode of Rise And Fall was nothing short of a blockbuster, blending laughter, confrontations, and shocking exits into one fiery chapter of the game.

RISE AND FALL WRITTEN UPDATE: WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S (SEPT 18) EPISODE?

The evening in Rise And Fall began on a lighter note with Kiku Sharda turning entertainer as Mota-Don , playfully roasting his fellow contestants and filling the Tower with comic relief. But the fun didn't stop there, Prime Video's Two Much hosts Kajol and Twinkle Khanna added their trademark wit as they engaged the contestants with cheeky observations.

Kajol greeted everyone saying, "Desh ke new national obsessions, Rise and Fall ke superstars ko ek big big hello," while Twinkle said, "It's like discussing you all is a new social currency, is week kisne rise kiya aur kisne fall kiya? " What was meant as light banter, however, took a turn when Dhanashree appeared slightly offended by co-contestants' remarks of weak strategy in game and even Kiku's game was called weak. Before signing off, Kajol quipped, "We love you on Rise and Fall, you bring a different flavour," while Twinkle wrapped it up warmly with, "All the best and keep rocking."

But harmony was short-lived. The Janta Questions round ignited a heated confrontation between Aarush and Ashneer Grover. Aarush objected to being labelled, while Ashneer clarified, "Tune khud ne ye chiz boli hai, to tu mere par kyu chad raha hai bhai?" Aarush shot back, "Main dobara aisi chiz kisi se nahi sununga chahe aap ho ya koi bhi ho." Ashneer countered, "Bhai saab aap kya sunege aur kya sunayenge ye aap par nirbhar karta hai, aapne camera ko kuch bola." Aarush cut in sharply: "Main camera ko jo marzi chahe bolunga, aap mujhe thodi bologe." That's when Ashneer snapped, "Toh fir kya khelne aaya hai? Nikal ja yaha se." Aarush , fuming, declared, "Haan toh fir kholo gate, nikal raha hoon." The clash ended with Ashneer walking out of the Tower, leaving the house shaken.

RISE AND FALL DOUBLE ELIMINATION: AAHANA KUMRA AND ANAYA BANGAR VOTED OUT

The drama reached its peak with Janta Votes. Arjun was the first to be declared safe, followed by Akriti. This left Aahana Kumra and Anaya Bangar facing the ultimate fall, resulting in a double elimination that stunned the contestants. Yes, you read that right!

Packed with comedy, chaos, and consequences, this episode of Rise and Fall was a rollercoaster ride, proving yet again that nothing inside the Tower is predictable.

In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Bali, Arjun Bijlani, Aarush Bhola, Arbaz Patel and Akriti Negi hustling as Workers, while Dhanashree Verma, Aaditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait and Nayandeep Rakshit, hold the throne as Rulers. Watch daily new episodes of Rise and Fall for free, on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.