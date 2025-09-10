Rise And Fall: Who Is Aarush Bhola? Self-Proclaimed 'Best Vlogger' Who Had A Fiery Showdown With Arbaz Patel

Who Is Aarush Bhola: The reality show Rise and Fall has been grabbing headlines for all the drama, intensity, and unexpected rivalries it brings to the screen. One of the most talked-about moments recently was the explosive clash between Aarush Bhola and Arbaaz Patel, a confrontation that left viewers shocked and eager to know more about the man behind the fire. While some know Aarush as a confident, no-nonsense contestant on the show, others recognize him as a rising social media personality. But who really is Aarush Bhola beyond the screen?

Rise And Fall: Who Is Aarush Bhola?

Aarush Bhola, known on Instagram as @aarushbhola17, is a Delhi-born fitness influencer, content creator, and entrepreneur who has steadily carved a niche for himself in the world of desi gym culture and youth-centric entertainment. Known for his high-energy workout videos, raw attitude, and unmistakable Delhi swagger, Aarush first gained attention through short reels showcasing gym routines mixed with confident, often cheeky, desi dialogues. His popularity skyrocketed when his entertaining clips with fellow creator Laila went viral, turning the duo into a fan-favorite pair on social media. Currently living in Delhi, Aarush also runs his own fitness apparel brand, All Stag Apparels, and collaborates with major fitness brands like Big Muscles Nutrition and Pintola.

Aarush describes himself as "AARUSH BHOLA FIT - MESS" on Instagram. He is a self-proclaimed best vlogger with 3.5 million followers on Instagram.

Talking about the recent fight Aarush had with Arbaz Patel in 'Rise and Fall', Aarush uploaded a video on his Instagram. In the video, Aarush confessed that he was not interested in greeting Arbaz. However, he claimed that it was Arbaz who instigated him and calling him out. "Wo apne aap ko upar baith ke pata nahi ya smjh raha hai..." said Aarush when Arbaz commented, "Kuch nahi kr raha hai tu, mai to soch raha hu Delhi wale afsos kar rahe honge tujhko bhej ke..."

