Rise And Fall Winner Name LEAKED Ahead Of Finale? Arjun Vs Aarush Vs Arbaaz; WHO Won? First Runner Up Is...

Rise And Fall Grand Finale: After weeks of high-stakes challenges, shocking eliminations, nail-biting twists, nd of course, non-stop entertainment, the popular reality show Rise And Fall is finally heading towards its grand finale. From the very first episode, the show captured audience attention with its innovative concept - a celebrity competition unlike anything seen before on Indian television. Starting with 15 star-studded contestants, the series has seamlessly combined strategy, talent, and drama, keeping viewers hooked from day one.

Hosted by the charismatic Ashneer Grover, Rise And Fall showcased a diverse array of personalities. The contestants ranged from actors and dancers to content creators, entertainment journalists, and social media influencers, each bringing their own unique flair to the competition.

Rise And Fall Season 1 Grand Finale Date & Time: OTT & TV

Brace yourselves for a dhamakedaar grand finale of Rise And Fall! Fans have been waiting with bated breath to see who will emerge as the winner of Season 1, and the excitement is reaching its peak. As teased in the preview clip, Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh is all set to make a grand comeback on the Rise And Fall stage. Fans can expect the finale to ignite with a power-packed performance, featuring dynamic collaborations with Dhanashree Verma and Akriti Negi, along with Pawan Singh, promising an unforgettable high-energy moment.

As the final episode is set to premiere tomorrow (Friday, October 17, 2025), streaming exclusively on MX Player and Amazon Prime Video at 12 PM, audiences can expect dramatic showdowns, emotional farewells, and a crowning moment that will be talked about long after the season concludes.

Rise And Fall grand finale episode will reportedly air on Sony TV tomorrow at 10:30 PM IST.

Rise And Fall Top 3 Finalists: Rise And Fall Season 1 Winner Prize Money

After starting with 15 celebrity contestants, Rise And Fall has finally narrowed down to its top three finalists: Arjun Bijlani, Aarush Bhola, and Arbaaz Patel. A HerZindagi report suggests that the winner of Season 1 will walk away with a grand prize of Rs 30 lakhs, adding even more excitement to the highly anticipated finale.

Rise And Fall Winner Name LEAKED: Who Is The Winner? First Runner Up Is...

Ahead of the Rise And Fall grand finale, rumors are swirling as the winner's name has allegedly been leaked online, sparking excitement and debate among fans. According to a Twitter post by Doer Way, Arjun Bijlani has clinched the Rise And Fall Season 1 winner's title, with Aarush Bhola grabbing the first runner-up rank, followed by Arbaaz Patel in the third runner-up spot.

The alleged leak has added a new wave of excitement with fans eager to see if the reports hold true.