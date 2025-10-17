Rise And Fall Winner Name, Photo: Arjun, Aarush Or Arbaz - Who Will Win Rise & Fall Finale? Check Prize Money

Rise And Fall Winner Name: The excitement has reached fever pitch as Rise And Fall gears up for its grand finale today (October 17). After weeks of intense competition, emotional moments, and dramatic twists, the much-loved reality show is ready to crown its ultimate winner. Six talented finalists will face their final challenge, giving their all to claim the trophy and the title of Rise And Fall champion.

Over the course of the season, Rise And Fall has kept audiences glued to their screens with its mix of high-voltage drama, heartfelt bonds, and unexpected turns. From rivalries that sparked tension to friendships that warmed hearts, Rise And Fall became a perfect blend of entertainment and emotion.

As the grand finale approaches, the excitement is at an all-time high - and viewers can't wait to find out who will rise to victory and mark the perfect end to this unforgettable season.

RISE AND FALL FINALE: WHO ARE THE TOP 3 FINALISTS?

The wait is finally over! The grand finale of Rise And Fall drops today (October 17) at 12 PM on Amazon MX Player, and fans can't contain their excitement. After a thrilling season filled with drama, emotions, and fierce competition, the stage is set to crown the ultimate champion.

The top six finalists - Arjun Bijlani, Arbaz Patel, Aarush Bhola, Dhanashree Verma, Akriti Negi, and Nayandeep - are ready to give their all in one final face-off for the coveted trophy. Among them, the rumoured top three finalists are Arjun, Aarush and Arbaz. However, it is not officially confirmed.

RISE AND FALL WINNER NAME: WHO WILL WIN RISE AND FALL 2025?

Fans are eagerly waiting to find out who will lift the coveted Rise And Fall trophy after an intense season filled with drama, challenges, and unexpected twists.

Buzz on social media suggests a thrilling showdown between Arjun Bijlani, Aarush Bhola, and Arbaz Patel, with viewers divided over who deserves the crown. However, with the finale just hours away, the suspense remains - and all eyes are on the stage to see which finalist will be declared the ultimate winner of Rise And Fall.

RISE AND FALL WINNER PRIZE MONEY

For those unaware, the winner of Rise And Fall will be getting a trophy and the prize money of Rs 30 lakh.

Stay tuned for the latest updates and winner announcement!