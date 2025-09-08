Rise And Fall Written Update September 8, Day 3: Arjun Bijlani And Arbaz Patel's UGLY Fight In First Task

Rise And Fall Update: Tension flared right from the very first task of Rise and Fall, as the much-anticipated Rulers vs Workers face-off turned into a battlefield of egos. What was meant to test strategy and grit quickly spiralled into a fiery verbal spat between the two groups. And in the middle of this explosive clash, it was Arjun Bijlani and Arbaz Patel who stole the spotlight with a showdown that left the house buzzing.

With a sly smirk, Arjun threw in a cryptic comment saying, "Are mai tereko 1 ghanta dera hun, tu 25 line bolke dikha de mujhe." Arbaz, clearly not one to take things lying down, snapped back, "Tu kya karta hai kya bolta hai vo tu tere paas hi rakh, mereko mat sikha. Abhi jo kaam diya hai vo karke dikha." His sharp tone made it clear why he is a ruler. But Arjun wasn't done, he pushed further with his taunt, "Yaad karke bata de 25 line."

What was meant to be a test of the game quickly turned into the season's first major showdown. From team clashes to personal digs, the Rulers vs Workers task has already drawn battle lines, and Arjun vs Arbaz might just be the rivalry that dominates the season. With such cryptic comments and fiery comebacks, this showdown might just be the start of a much bigger clash between the two!

In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha hustling as Workers, while Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh hold the throne as Rulers. Watch daily new episodes of Rise and Fall for free, on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.