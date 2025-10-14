Rise And Fall Written Update Today (Oct 14) Episode: BIG Fight Between Bali-Aarush & Nayandeep - Check Reason

Rise And Fall Today Episode: It's the final week of Rise And Fall, and the competition has never been fiercer. The episode began with the Rise Bank Challenge, the chance for the workers to rise before the finale. After an intense round, Nayandeep emerged as the winner, earning his place in the penthouse.

But his victory didn't come without controversy. Aarush, Bali, and Manisha were quick to accuse him of pushing Bali while racing for the buzzer. Aarush questioned, "Fair tha ye? Dhakka nahi diya usne? " while Nayandeep firmly denied doing anything intentionally.

What followed was a heated exchange that carried over to the basement, where Bali and Aarush vented their anger. "Kitna khush hai dekh wo, cheap Rise and Fall ke pehle winner hai Nayandeep," Bali said in frustration.

Later, when the confrontation continued, Aarush confronted Nayandeep again, saying, "Kyu jhoot bol raha hai ki tune kuch nahi kiya? Nakhun laga hai use, aur tu bol raha hai fair hai?" The air in the tower turned tense as emotions ran high on both sides.

Soon after, it was time for the Line of Fire round, where two prominent journalists entered the Rise and Fall tower to question the contestants head-on. The session began with Arjun, who was asked why he often feels the need to justify his actions in the game.

Arjun responded honestly, "Agar koi baar-baar blame karega, toh apne defence mein aap kahoge na ki maine achhi cheezein bhi ki hain. Agar mujhe pata hota ye jatana lagta hai, toh main kabhi nahi kehta. Jab main neeche aaya, tab samjha sab gussa hai, aur maine sorry bola."

But even as the questioning continued, the tension from the challenge still lingered. Aarush and Bali were unable to let go of what had happened, reigniting their argument about Nayandeep's win and fairness in the game, proving that as the finale approaches, every move, every word, and every bond will be tested.

In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Aarush Bhola, Bali, Manisha Rani and Akriti Negi hustling as Workers, while Arjun Bijlani, Nayandeep Rakshiit, Dhanashree Verma and Arbaz Patel, hold the throne as Rulers.