Rise & Fall: Akriti Refuses To Defend Herself And Lands In Basement, Workers Celebrate With Rewards Challenge

MUMBAI, India-October 3, 2025: The Tower saw a high-stakes twist when the Ultimate Ruler, Arjun Bijlani, was given the power to identify the weakest Ruler and send them straight to the Basement. Every Ruler had to pitch why they deserved to stay in the Penthouse but Akriti Negi stunned everyone by refusing outright.

"I respect your position, Arjun ji. Aap aaj Ultimate Ruler hai, lekin filhal ke liye main koi pitch nahi dena chahti," she said calmly. Aaditya Narayan, puzzled by her choice, asked why she wouldn't even try. Akriti reasoned, "Mujhe abhi tak jitna samajh aaya hai game, jo bhi bond hai ya red room ke decisions hote hain, mujhe pata hai ki wo mere favour mein nahi aane wala. Toh main apna time waste nahi karna chahti."

Arjun, listening intently, called it out as more than just a personal choice. "She's saying she doesn't want to pitch because she already knows the result. Lekin mujhe lagta hai ye red room ki ek disrespect bhi hai. Kal bhi ye keh rahi thi ki she doesn't want to be inclusive. Ruler ke liye baat-cheet aur engagement zaroori hai." Akriti countered, "Kal teeno ko hi laga tha ki main ruler banne ke layak nahi hoon. Toh main aaj us chiz ke liye pitch kyun karun? Mere hisaab se mujhe pitch nahi deni."

In the end, Arjun delivered his decision that he wasn't even thinking of Akriti at first. But since she herself doesn't want to pitch, the choice is clear. With that, Akriti was sent to the Basement, her silence costing her the Penthouse.

The episode then switched gears with the Rise and Fall Rewards Challenge, a never-seen-before twist where only the Workers competed, and only they would enjoy the perks. While the Rulers racked their brains solving riddles to unlock goodies, the Workers performed and basked in their victory with momos, kulfi, massages, manicures, and pedicures.

From Akriti's dramatic fall to the Workers' indulgent rewards, the episode delivered a perfect blend of confrontation and celebration, showing once again how unpredictable the game of Rise and Fall truly is.

In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Aarush Bhola, Bali, Aaditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Akriti Negi, Kubbra Sait and Nayandeep Rakshiit hustling as Workers, while Manisha Rani, Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma and Arbaz Patel, hold the throne as Rulers. Watch daily new episodes of Rise and Fall for free, on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.